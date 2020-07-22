Better late than never, right?

The Boston Red Sox’s regular-season schedule begins Friday night with a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. It won’t be an ordinary Opening Day by any stretch, as there will be no fans in the stands and the game will be the first of just 60 regular-season contests in 2020, a far cry from MLB’s usual 162-game slate.

But such is life amid the coronavirus pandemic. We’re just thankful baseball is back, for it hopefully will provide some sense of normalcy as we enter the second half of summer.

It’s hard to pin expectations on the Red Sox, who finished third in the American League East last season after winning the World Series in 2018. There are both reasons for optimism and reasons for skepticism, and it’ll be fascinating to see how this season’s unique format plays into their success, or lack thereof.

NESN.com previewed the Red Sox’s 2020 season over the last few weeks in an effort to make sense of key storylines, players to watch and ultimately how they’ll fare after an underwhelming 2019. You can dive into all of that content at the links below.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images