Bobby Dalbec’s coronavirus-induced absence didn’t last long.

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday announced that Dalbec had passed health protocols and was cleared to resume play. The 25-year-old recently tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the current global pandemic.

Dalbec worked out at Boston College on Saturday but will shift to Fenway Park for Sunday’s workout, according to MLB.com reporter Ian Browne.

Bobby Dalbec has been cleared to resume action, joined the Red Sox today. He was one of players who had tested positive for Covid-19. He will work out at Fenway tomorrow after working out at BC today. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 11, 2020

Dalbec is viewed as the best power-hitting prospect in Boston’s farm system.

In fact, the highly touted infielder is one of a few prospects who could debut with the Red Sox sometime this season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images