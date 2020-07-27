Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets both will look to get back on track Monday night.

The two teams, both of whom won their season openers before dropping the next two games, will square off at Fenway Park in the opener of a de facto four-game series. The Red Sox and Mets will play at Fenway on Monday and Tuesday before shifting to Citi Field for Wednesday and Thursday.

Lefty Josh Osich will get the start for Boston and serve as a true “opener.” The 31-year-old has 218 career major league appearances under his belt, all as a reliever. He’ll pass the torch to hard-throwing righty Zach Godley on what will be a bullpen-heavy night in Boston.

The Mets will counter with traditional starter Michael Wacha.

As for the lineups, Andrew Benintendi, hitless on the season, will lead off after beginning Sunday’s game on the bench. Mitch Moreland will start at first in place of the also-struggling Michael Chavis, while Alex Verdugo will start the game in right field.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (1-2)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Josh Osich, LHP

NEW YORK METS (1-2)

Amed Rosario, SS

Pete Alonso, 1B

Jeff McNeil, 3B

J.D. Davis, LF

Michael Conforto, RF

Wilson Ramos, C

Robinson Cano, 2B

Dominic Smith, DH

Brandon Nimmo, CF

Michael Wacha, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images