Patrice Bergeron, unsurprisingly, has been nominated for yet another award.

The Bruins center already was named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, the ninth time he’s been named a finalist for the award. On Monday, Bergeron was named Boston’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented to “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams, and the winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

The three finalists will be revealed in August, though no date has been announced. The winner will be named during the NHL’s conference finals.

According to a press release Monday, “the first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.”

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/USA TODAY Sports Images