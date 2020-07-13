Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Russell Westbrook is the biggest NBA star yet to test positive for COVID-19.

The Houston Rockets guard Monday announced he’d contracted the coronavirus with a statement on Instagram, revealing he feels well and eager to play again.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team’s departure to Orlando,” Westbrook wrote in the post. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask Up! #whynot.”

Russell Westbrook announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is feeling well and will join the Rockets in Orlando when he is cleared. pic.twitter.com/YLhO8fXlEM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2020

The Rockets traveled to Orlando, Fla. on Thursday, July 9, but Westbrook wasn’t on the team flight.

Niether was fellow NBA All-Star James Harden, and Houston did not disclose why he hasn’t yet joined the team at Disney World. The duo are both expected to arrive this week.

According to health and safety protocols agreed upon by the NBA and its players association, players can join their teams on the campus only once they’ve received two negative tests within a 24-hour period and aren’t experiencing symptoms.

Upon arrival at Disney World, players must quarantine again for 48 hours in their accommodations and test negative twice more before practicing with their team.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images