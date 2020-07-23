Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers are ramping up their preparations for their respective returns to NBA action.

The teams will meet Thursday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., in an NBA scrimmage. The marks both teams’ first warm-up contest ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, which is scheduled for next week.

Blazers star Damian Lillard and his Pacers counterpart Victor Oladipo might feature in Thursday’s scrimmage.

Here’s when and how to watch Blazers versus Pacers.

When: Thursday, July 23, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images