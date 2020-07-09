Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It doesn’t appear as though Julian Edelman is harboring any harsh feelings toward DeSean Jackson.

Instead, the Super Bowl LIII MVP hopes to open a dialogue with his fellow NFL wide receiver.

Jackson caused quite a stir earlier in the week when he shared an anti-Semitic post to his Instagram page. Edelman, who is Jewish, responded to Jackson’s post Thursday and posed a deal to the Philadelphia Eagles speedster. The Patriots star suggested the two take a trip to Washington D.C. where Edelman could bring Jackson to the Holocaust Museum and the latter could take the former to the Museum of African American History and Culture. Edelman noted he’s willing to have the “uncomfortable conversations” with Jackson, and that the world needs more “love, compassion and empathy.”

A number of past and present NFL players saluted Edelman for his response to Jackson, including Tom Brady and few former Patriots.

Tom Brady: “Love u Jules”

Willie McGinest: “BE THE CHANGE #ONELOVE 👊🏾👊”

Tedy Bruschi: “Well said bro. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Damien Woody: “Amen bro 👊🏿”

Donte Stallworth: “WELL SAID, brother! Love you, Bubs 🙏🏿🙏🏿”

Jackson issued an apology Wednesday, vowing to “work with local and national organizations to be more informed and make a difference in our community.”

