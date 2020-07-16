Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United will profit if it prevents Crystal Palace from escaping the rut.

Crystal Palace will host Manchester United on Thursday at Selhurst Park in a Premier League Round 36 game. Manchester United is in fifth place in the Premier League standings and must beat Crystal Palace in order to keep pace with Chelsea and Leicester City, its rivals for England’s final two spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Crystal Palace is in 14th place, safe from relegation and unable to climb higher than 11th in the final standings.

Manchester United is enjoying an 18-game unbeaten streak, which includes four wins in its last five Premier League games.

Crystal Palace has lost five consecutive Premier League games, its worst run since 2017.

Here’s when and how to watch Crystal Palace versus Manchester United.

When: Thursday, July 16, at 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

