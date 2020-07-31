Thiago Alcantara’s employer is resigned to his departure.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed Friday the star midfielder wants to leave the club. Alcantara revealed his wish to Bayern earlier this year, as the club sought to extend his contract.

‘In fact, the talks (Bayern sporting director) Hasan (Salihamidzic) had with him have always been very productive,” Rummenigge told Sky Germany, per The Mail. “And at some point it actually seemed that it (a new contract) was done. But then Thiago informed Hasan that he would like to do something new. We have to accept that.

Thiago’s contract with Bayern will expire after next season, and any interested club will have to meet Bayern’s asking price — reportedly in the €30 million (£27 million/$35 million) to €40 million (£36 million/$47 million) range — if it is to sign the 29-year-old before summer 2021.

“We have a contract with Thiago that is still valid for one year and if he reaches an agreement with any club then that club should pay a transfer fee of a certain amount” Rummenigge continued. “I do not want to make any public comment about the fee that we have in mind. As I have already said, we’ll not have a summer sale at Bayern. There will always have to be a certain amount that will make us sell a player.”

Thiago has been a key figure for Bayern over the last seven seasons, and the German giant won’t begrudge him for wanting to take his talents elsewhere.

“I’m not angry at all, I like him,” Rummenigge said. “I think he’s a great footballer and he has a good character too. And you shouldn’t forget either that at 29, he is at an age where, if he wants to do something new, he has to do it now.”

Whether “now” comes in 2020 or next year likely will come down to finances.

