Cam Newton is growing tired of being humble, and Nick Wright can fully understand why.

Newton expressed said mindset in a recent expletive-laden Instagram video. The veteran quarterback likened himself to a lion, the king of the jungle, and noted he’s ready to roar.

Wright believes Newton should maintain this bravado as he enters his first season with the New England Patriots. The “First Things First” co-host thinks Newton should be fueled by how his Carolina Panthers tenure ended and also stay true to who he is.

“I loved every part of that except for the graphic of him in a Patriots jersey, and I’m just going to have to learn to live with that,” Wright said Tuesday on FOX Sports 1. “Listen, this should exactly be Cam’s mindset. He was the best player in the history of the Panthers franchise and they did him dirty in the timing in which they released him, the messaging on it, all of it, which is one of the reasons he was out in the wilderness, so to speak to continue the metaphor, as long as he was. All he could do was continue to put on Instagram video showing how hard he’s working and how healthy he is and what incredible shape he still is in. I mean, he’s one of the biggest freak athletes the league has ever seen at that position.

“Yeah, he shouldn’t go into this season humble. He maybe was humbled, but he shouldn’t act humble. He should act like Cam bleeping Newton, a guy who every day for the last 15 years he’s walked into a room and been like, ‘I’m the most talented guy here. I’m the best looking guy here. For the last decade, I’m usually the richest guy here,’ and carry himself as such. He’s about to be carrying himself as a starting quarterback once again, and so I’m on board with all of this in its entirety, aside from the fact that it’s going to be happening in those gross Patriot uniforms.”

"Cam Newton shouldn't go into this season humble. Maybe he was humbled but he shouldn't act humble. He should act like Cam bleeping Newton, a guy who everyday for the last 15 yrs has walked in a room & been the most talented guy there… & carried himself as such."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/nsx1bZmwEe — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 7, 2020

Wright has high hopes for the Patriots in the 2020 NFL season, much to the chagrin of the diehard Chiefs fan. The FS1 talking head believes the addition of Newton made New England both a top-three team in the AFC as well as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images