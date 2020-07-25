The WNBA’s 2020 season will be a historic one, to say the least.

Despite a two-month delay due to COVID-19, the league finally is up and running. The season begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with an epic matchup between Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm and Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty.

There will be plenty for fans to follow this season, from one of the most impressive draft classes in recent memory to the impact the global pandemic will have on the season. Here are the top five WNBA storylines to watch in 2020:

1. Social justice

The WNBA is perhaps one of the most socially-aware professional sports leagues in the United States, continually at the forefront of some of the hottest social issues, including racial injustice and police brutality.

Several of the league’s top players — including Maya Moore, Renee Montgomery, Natasha Cloud and several others — have opted out of the 2020 season to help promote and pursue social justice in the U.S. The WNBA is dedicating the entire season to social justice and will honor the “Black Lives Matter” movement during opening weekend, despite criticism from Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler.

Players are adamant about making their message loud and clear, no matter the circumstance or obstacles involved.

2. COVID-19

The coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon, much to the WNBA’s dismay.

So, the league opted to complete its 2020 campaign at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., creating a bubble for teams to play in as the WNBA attempts to mitigate the virus’ potential impact on the season. And while only seven players tested positive for COVID-19 in the league’s first round of testing, more positive tests could pop up as the weeks and months roll along.

3. A busy 2019 offseason

The WNBA was plenty busy during the offseason, which could provide some much-needed entertainment once the season begins.

Several key players found new homes during the offseason, including a few jaw-droppers. The Phoenix Mercury, for instance, traded DeWanna Bonner and Briann January to the Sun in February, with Connecticut losing key players like Shekinna Stricklen and Courtney Williams. Players like Skylar Diggins-Smith (now of the Mercury) and Angel McCoughtry (now of the Las Vegas Aces) are in a similar boat as they prepare to don a new uniform for the first time in several seasons.

With that in mind, there certainly will be some feisty matchups in 2020.

4. Life inside the bubble

Let’s face it, being isolated for three-plus months is less than ideal. But it’s a reality WNBA players face if they want to complete their 2020 season.

What will life in the bubble be like? How will it impact players both on and off the court? And will it be enough to keep the WNBA from experiencing a coronavirus outbreak on campus?

Those are just some of the questions surrounding life in the bubble, and there could be even more as the season progresses.

5. A new kind of WNBA champion

Despite an unprecedented amount of obstacles facing teams this season, one (hopefully) will still wind up on top.

Like other leagues, some might suggest this season’s championship could come with an asterisk considering the condensed nature of the season. Though the playoffs are expected to be of typical length, the season has been trimmed from 36 games to 22, giving teams a limited amount of time to adapt to unusual circumstances.

In the end, however, teams with the most passion and perseverance will find success amid the pandemic. And considering the situation, it’s anyone’s title to claim.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images