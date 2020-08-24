76ers Fire Head Coach Brett Brown After First-Round Exit In NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers on Monday announced they’ve relieved Brett Brown of his coaching duties following a first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs.

Brown served as head coach of the Sixers since 2013, leading them to the postseason in the last three years, including a trip to the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2018-19 season.

But after a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, Brown reportedly is just the first change in personnel and in the front office that Philadelphia plans to make, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the City of Philadelphia,” 76ers general manager Brett Brand said in the team’s statement.

“He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances. Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction. This will be an important offseason for us as we look to get back on track towards our goal of competing for an NBA championship.”

Losing star point guard Ben Simmons ahead of the NBA Playoffs was a huge blow to the 76ers’ chances at a title run, but the team still didn’t reach expectations set all season.

According to Wojnarowski’s report, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue and Villanova head coach Jay Wright are expected to be considered for the role.