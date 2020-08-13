The St. Louis Blues begin their Stanley Cup defense Wednesday night.
The reigning Cup champions will face the Vancouver Canucks inside the Edmonton bubble in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. St. Louis ended the regular season with the top record in the Western Conference but dropped to the fourth seed after struggling in the round-robin tournament.
Will they flip the switch now that the “real” games are upon them? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Canucks-Blues Game 1 online:
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports
