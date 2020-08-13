Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The St. Louis Blues begin their Stanley Cup defense Wednesday night.

The reigning Cup champions will face the Vancouver Canucks inside the Edmonton bubble in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. St. Louis ended the regular season with the top record in the Western Conference but dropped to the fourth seed after struggling in the round-robin tournament.

Will they flip the switch now that the “real” games are upon them? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Canucks-Blues Game 1 online:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

