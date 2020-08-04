Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Rangers haven’t exactly gotten off to a smashing start in the qualifying round, and they’re on their final chance to kick things into gear if they want to salvage their season.

The Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will meet Tuesday in Game 3 of their best-of-five qualifying round matchup. The Hurricanes currently hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

If Carolina wins, it will be the first series to end this NHL postseason.

Here’s how to watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers online:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images