After facing a two-goal deficit entering the third period, the Boston Bruins are ahead.

Jake DeBrusk halved the Carolina Hurricanes’ lead with his second goal of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Connor Clifton followed that up just over three minutes later to knot the score, and the Brad Marchand maintained the Bruins’ momentum and put one past James Reimer to give Boston the lead.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images