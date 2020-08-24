Bucks Vs. Magic Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

After dropping their 2020 NBA Playoffs opener, the Milwaukee Bucks since have looked like the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee rattled off victories by 15 points and 14 points, respectively, following its Game 1 loss to Orlando. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. will look to put the Magic on the brink of elimination when the sides meet Monday afternoon at Walt Disney World.

Here’s how to watch Bucks vs. Magic Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Monday, August 24 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial