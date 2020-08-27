Cam Newton Shares Powerful Instagram In Wake Of Jacob Blake Shooting

Cam Newton isn’t afraid to use his platform to share what’s on his mind, whether it’s related to football or much more important issues.

So, as the sports world continues to react to the shooting of Jacob Blake, the New England Patriots quarterback on Thursday shared a powerful image via Instagram.

Blake, a Black man, was shot this past weekend in Kenosha, Wisc., by police responding to a domestic dispute call. He’s now said to be paralyzed from the waist down.

According to Wisconsin attorney general Josh Kaul, a single officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake in the back seven times as Blake opened the door to a car containing three of his children.

The incident, which currently is under investigation, in recent days has sparked protests and prompted responses from professional athletes calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

The NBA postponed playoff games Wednesday and Thursday after the Milwaukee Bucks chose to boycott Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic inside the Disney World bubble.

The 2020 NFL season has yet to begin. The Patriots’ season opener is scheduled for Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. But that didn’t stop Newton from letting his voice be heard, as the drawing he posted to social media Thursday already has generated plenty of additional discussion on a crucial topic.