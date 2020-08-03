If Game 2 of the Canadiens-Penguins series is anything like Game 1, NHL fans are in for a doozy.
Montreal eked out a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday thanks to a brilliant overtime goal by Jeff Petry. The twelfth-seeded Habs now own a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, but the fifth-seeded Penguins have a chance to even the series Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.
Here’s how to watch Canadiens-Penguins:
When: Monday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images