TD Garden’s entryway looked a tad different Monday with something noticeably missing.

The Bobby Orr statue, which shows the Bruins legend flying through the air after his 1970 Mother’s Day goal that gave Boston its first Stanley Cup in 29 years, was nowhere to be found.

People, naturally, had questions as to where the statue could have gone and why it was moved.

But TD Garden’s official Twitter account put any and all theories to rest when it was explained the statue “is on vacation this week” due to construction.

The Bobby Orr statue is just on vacation this week. Avoiding some crane work in The Hub on Causeway today and his statue base will undergo some maintenance while he's away. He'll be back in time for playoff hockey 🏒 — TD Garden (@tdgarden) August 3, 2020

Certainly don’t want any damage to happen to that.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images