NBA Rumors: Bucks Spoke To Wisconsin Government Officials After Boycott Of Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday started a powerful movement.

Ahead of their scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic, the team never emerged from the locker room for the match, taking a stand against police brutality and racial inequality in light of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

From there, other teams followed their lead, leaving the NBA no choice but to reschedule all three contests slated that evening also featuring the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

But the Bucks weren’t just camping out in the locker room, checking social media to get an idea of the gravity of their protest.

They were trying to get Wisconsin’s government officials on the phone to attempt and effect actual change.

“Inside the locker room, the Milwaukee Bucks were on a conference call with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lieutenant Governot MAndela Barnes,” Adrian Wojnarowki of ESPN reported.

No word yet on how that conference call went, but no doubt, taking this stand is impossible for the rest of the country to ignore.

Players reportedly will hold a league meeting Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET to determine how or if they’ll proceed with the rest of the NBA’s restart.