Ready or not, here comes European soccer’s grand finale.

After a wait of around 150 days, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League resume this week with the second legs of Round of 16 series. Like the rest of the sports world, the competitions paused in March due to the coronavirus, just as they were nearing their decisive stages. Teams will vie for continental glory in strange circumstances. Instead of the traditional two-legged ties in the knockout rounds at some of Europe’s most hallowed stadiums, the Champions League and Europa League will stage its “Final Eight” win-or-go-home games in Lisbon, Portugal and Germany, respectively.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard will discuss the return of European soccer’s elite competitions this week on Episode 1 of the relaunched “NESN Soccer Podcast.” They also will review what has gone down since the show paused in 2019 and the soccer world followed suit earlier this year.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/7253148e.mp3

Thumbnail photo via NESN