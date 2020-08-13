Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are two NBA teams bidding for the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, and Wednesday night could sway things.

The second-place Los Angeles Clippers (47-23) have the Denver Nuggets (46-25) breathing down their neck in third as the teams tip-off in their penultimate seeding games.

If the Nuggets somehow can win out against the Clippers and Toronto Raptors, with the Clippers dropping their last seeding game to the Oklahoma City Thunder later in the week, the No. 2 playoff seed belongs to Denver.

It’s may be an unlikely scenario, but the game is sure to be intense.

Here’s how to watch the Clippers-Nuggets:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

