Did Jason Pierre-Paul Shade Eli Manning With Praise For Tom Brady?

Jason Pierre-Paul, seemingly like every other member of the Buccaneers, is thrilled about Tom Brady taking over as the starting quarterback in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs over the past few seasons were held back by the inconsistent quarterback play of Jameis Winston. Now, Tampa Bay is being viewed as one of the top Super Bowl LV contenders with the scheduled start of the 2020 NFL season fast approaching.

Pierre-Paul on Monday gushed over Brady after the Buccaneers’ first padded practice of the summer. But in doing so, the veteran pass-rusher might have taken an indirect shot at the first QB he played alongside in the league.

"It’s totally different from all the years I’ve been playing football, and every guy on this team should have that feeling. Like I said, he’s the G.O.A.T. of football. There’s a reason he has six NFL championship rings. You can see it." – JPP on Brady — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 17, 2020

Yes, Eli Manning was not bereft of flaws over the course of his New York Giants tenure, but the recently retired signal-caller played a big part in helping Pierre-Paul win his first Super Bowl back in 2012. Of course, that was Manning’s second triumph over Brady on football’s biggest stage.

Perhaps Manning wasn’t at all on Pierre-Paul’s mind when JPP issued the praise for Brady. Regardless, it probably won’t stop Giants fans from taking exception to the comments.