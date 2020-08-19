Fans Won’t Be Allowed At Fenway Park For Remainder Of 2020 Season

The cardboard cutouts will be the only ones filling the seats at Fenway Park for the remainder of the Boston Red Sox’s 2020 season.

The Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board made the decision Tuesday, while co-chair of the board Karyn Polito informed the Red Sox, New England Patriots and New England Revolution of the ruling.

The Patriots and Revolution may be able to have fans in October, but that remains to be seen.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was hopeful to have fans at Fenway Park at some point this season. But Tuesday’s news put an end to that thought.

“While we were hopeful fans would be able to return to Fenway at some point this season, we agree that now is not the right time, given the state of the virus around the country,” Kennedy said via The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Boston has 12 games scheduled at Fenway in September.