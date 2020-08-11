The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars are set to kick off the Western Conference postseason.
With the qualifying round and round-robin tournament now complete, the matchups have been determined and Calgary is set to take on Dallas in the first round at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Flames-Stars will be the first game of the Western Conference playoffs, with the puck set to drop at 3:30 p.m local time.
Here’s how to watch Flames vs. Stars online:
When: Tuesday, August 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images