The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars are set to kick off the Western Conference postseason.

With the qualifying round and round-robin tournament now complete, the matchups have been determined and Calgary is set to take on Dallas in the first round at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Flames-Stars will be the first game of the Western Conference playoffs, with the puck set to drop at 3:30 p.m local time.

Here’s how to watch Flames vs. Stars online:

When: Tuesday, August 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images