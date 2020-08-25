Harry Maguire Found Guilty, Receives Suspended Prison Sentence In Greece

Harry Maguire fought Greek law, and the law won.

A Greek court convicted the Manchester United captain Tuesday on charges of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest, according to The BBC. The charges stem from an altercation with police and his subsequent arrests, which took place Thursday on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old defender received a stiff suspended sentence, but we won’t have to sentence, but he won’t be incarcerated because these were misdemeanors and his first offenses in the country, according to Sky News’ Martha Kelner.

Harry Maguire handed a prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days. But this will be suspended because it is a first offence and charges were misdemeanours. — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) August 25, 2020

Maguire, who was vacationing in Greece with family and friends, intends to appeal the verdict.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter — if anything myself, family and friends are the victims,” he said in a statement, per ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

Manchester United forcefully backed Maguire in a statement.

“Manchester United notes the verdict of the Greek court today. Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanor charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence.

“It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defense team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

“On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”

England manager Gareth Southgate named Maguire to the squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

Manchester United will kick off its 2020-21 Premier League season Sept. 19 at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace. Maguire likely will lead Manchester United onto the field, despite his headline-grabbing summer.