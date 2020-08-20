Here’s Biggest Question Facing CT Sun In Second Half, Per The Athletic

The Connecticut Sun got their 2020 season off to a funky start, to say the least.

After going 0-5 to start the season, the Sun won the five of their next seven games to improve to 5-7. And despite not having Jonquel Jones at center this season, Connecticut has managed to do some impressive stuff in the first 12 games.

So, what’s the biggest question facing the Sun in the second half of the season? The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings took a stab at it, asking “Who is this team?”

Here’s more from her analysis:

At this point in the season, we’ve seen two versions of the Sun: the team that played the first quarter of the regular season and went 0-5, and the one that played the second quarter of the season and went 5-2. The improvements in the second part of this season can be traced to a few areas — a more consistent offense that turns the ball over less (they’ve accounted for three fewer turnovers per game during their 5-2 stretch). So, it seems a playoff spot will be determined on which version of the Sun show up. If the team that went 5-2 shows up, it can make up the ground it lost with its 0-5 start. But if the early-season Sun show up, it’s going to be a long offseason for Connecticut as they wait for 2019 All-Star center Jonquel Jones to return.

The Sun have 10 more games left on their schedule before the postseason begins in mid-September. And hopefully, the second half of their season goes smoother than the first.