Julian Edelman Notes Specific Reason Why He Enjoys Working With Cam Newton

Julian Edelman has been pretty forward when it comes to his feelings about Cam Newton.

Not sure anything depicts that more than Edelman’s Instagram from earlier this week where he compared himself and Newton as Batman and Superman.

Edelman, though, specifically explained one on-field reason he enjoys working with Newton during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Friday.

It relates to the pair’s level of communication.

“I think it’s an open forum with him,” Edelman said when asked about how the first-year Patriot QB handles scenarios regarding route running and timing.

“‘Hey, what do you see here, what do you see there.’ I have played a lot of football in this league too, and he’s played a lot of football in this league. It’s more of a team — ‘What do you see here? I think here is this, that,'” Edelman continued. “It’s pretty cool, I guess.”

Edelman again praised Newton for his energy and work ethic, even calling the former NFL MVP a “superstar.”

Newton certainly seems to hold the edge when it comes to the Patriots’ starting quarterback job, and with the two developing that level of communication, it could be a big year for Edelman, as well.