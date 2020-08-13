Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The dates for the 2020 NBA Finals reportedly (and tentatively) are set.

The league plans to start the Finals on Sept. 30 with Game 1, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Thursday afternoon. Charania noted that all dates are subject to be moved up by the NBA.

Here are the details:

NBA has informed teams of Finals dates, subject to move up: Game 1: Sept. 30

G2: Oct. 2

G3: Oct. 4

G4: Oct. 6

G5: Oct. 9

G6: Oct. 11

G7: Oct. 13 First round begins Monday; each series played every other day. Later rounds can be moved up based on outcomes. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 13, 2020

Again, anything can change at any moment, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the fall months, which many experts have cautioned could lead to a surge in positive SARS-CoV-2 cases.

However, as of right now, the NBA has a course charted toward crowning a champion by mid-October.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports