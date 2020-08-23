How To Watch Live Bruins, Red Sox Programming Sunday On NESN, NESN+

NESN will have live Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox coverage Sunday on NESN and NESN+ channels.
The Red Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles at 1 p.m. ET on NESN. Red Sox pregame coverage will begin at noon on NESN. Postgame coverage will air on NESN at the conclusion of the game.
Later that night, the Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series at 8 p.m. on NBC. NESN’s coverage will kick off at 7 p.m. on NESN+ with an hour-long pregame show. Bruins postgame coverage will air on NESN at the conclusion of the game.
To find your cable provider’s NESN+ channel, visit NESN.com/listings.
The full schedule for live Bruins and Red Sox coverage on NESN and NESN+ is as follows:
NESN
12 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”
12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live, presented by DCU”
1 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Yankees
4 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”
4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”
5 p.m. — “Ultimate Red Sox Show”
7 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies
8 p.m. — Bruins at Lightning, Game 1
10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”
11 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final
