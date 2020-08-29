How To Watch NESN’s Bruins, Red Sox Programming Saturday

Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox fans should watch NESN closely Saturday.

The Bruins and Red Sox both will be in action Saturday, and NESN will provide live coverage of the teams’ games for your viewing pleasure.

The Bruins will face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. NBC will air the game, but NESN will provide pregame coverage at 11 a.m. ET. Puck drop is scheduled for noon, and NESN will offer live postgame coverage at 2:30 p.m. or once the game ends.

The Red Sox will take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday night at Fenway Park. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on NESN, followed by the Red Sox-Nationals game and postgame coverage on NESN.

Here’s the schedule for live Red Sox and Bruins programming Saturday on NESN.

SATURDAY ON NESN

11 a.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies”

2:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”

3 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final Live”

10 p.m. “NESN After Hours” LIVE

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live, presented by DCU”

7:30 p.m. — Red Sox Vs. Nationals

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.