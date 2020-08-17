Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Contrary to popular belief, it appears Tom Brady won’t be receiving any special treatment with his new team.

The six-time Super Bowl champion seems to be OK with it.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians recently claimed Brady will be subject to harsh criticism just like every other player in Tampa Bay’s locker room. Brady clearly is comfortable with receiving that kind of feedback, as made evident by a tweet he sent out Sunday night.

Considering Brady spent the first two decades of his NFL career playing under Bill Belichick, that sentiment certainly checks out.

Brady’s first game with the Bucs — barring schedule changes — is fastly approaching. Tampa Bay will begin its 2020 slate Sept. 13 with a highly anticipated divisional clash against the Saints in New Orleans.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images