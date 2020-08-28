Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Discusses Jackie Robinson Day, Choice To Sit Out

Thursday and Friday both are extremely important days for Major League Baseball.

Seven games were postponed Thursday night, including the Boston Red Sox’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays, as the players united and decided to not play in an attempt to spread awareness and continue the conversation of racial discrimination throughout the country.

Friday is being recognized as Jackie Robinson Day. The league honors and remembers the former Brooklyn Dodger each year after he broke barrier and became the first Black MLB player in 1947. Each player in the league dons his famous No. 42 jersey as a form of remembrance for the legend.

Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. already had planned on sitting out the squad’s game Thursday. But the entire team got together and showed a united front and didn’t suit up.

Bradley sat down with NESN’s Jahmai Webster on Friday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union, to discuss the choice to sit out as well as the important day.

