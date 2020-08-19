Jazz Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

If Game 1 was any indication, we’re in store for one heck of a series between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

The Nuggets and Jazz on Monday opened their best-of-seven set with a thriller. Denver outlasted Utah and earned a 135-125 overtime win despite a game-high 57 (!) points from Donovan Mitchell.

The Western Conference foes will meet Wednesday for Game 2 inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT