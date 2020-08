The Utah Jazz are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semfinals.

After the Denver Nuggets took Game 1 of the teams’ first-round NBA Playoffs series, the Jazz rattled off three consecutive wins including a 129-127 thriller Sunday. Donovan Mitchell has been the star of this best-of-seven set, averaging 39.5 (!) point per game through four contests.

Here’s how to watch Jazz vs. Nuggets Game 5 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT