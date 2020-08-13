Joe Montana was surprised the Patriots didn’t pull out all the stops to try to keep Tom Brady in Foxboro.

But on the flip side, it doesn’t sound like the Hall of Fame quarterback was at all stunned by Brady’s decision to take his talents elsewhere in free agency.

Montana weighed in on Brady choosing to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an appearance Wednesday on “The Jake Asman Show.” The San Francisco 49ers legend explained he gathered Brady wasn’t exactly pleased with his situation in New England when the two spoke on Super Bowl Sunday this past February.

“Honestly, I was shocked they let him get out of New England,” Montana said. “I would have thought they would have done everything they could to try to keep him there. …I spoke to Tom while we were at the Super Bowl. I don’t think he was happy with the way things were progressing there and his ability to have input. I think that was a big decision for him to make, to leave there. Obviously, it’s a place he’s had a ton of success at. Going to another team, he chose a pretty good one, I think.”

One would think Brady doesn’t have to worry about his opportunity to have input with the Bucs. But according to Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians, the six-time Super Bowl champion will be treated just like any other player on the roster.

