The Boston Red Sox open a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Kyle Hart takes the mound for Boston in his third career start looking for his first career Major League Baseball win.

Through two starts, Hart is 0-1 with sevens runs allowed across 5 2/3 innings while striking out nine and walking seven.

