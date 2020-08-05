Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins haven’t had an ideal start in the NHL’s Toronto bubble, but it looks like they’ll at least avoid having to play against one star forward in their second round-robin game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper announced Tuesday that Steven Stamkos will miss the team’s second straight Stanley Cup qualifying tilt Wednesday against Boston.

Stamkos joined his teammates on the ice to skate Tuesday, but had not practiced since Friday after sustaining a lower-body injury before the start of training camp during a voluntary workout. He also missed the Lightning’s last seven games of the regular season before the NHL paused operations due to COVID-19 while dealing with a core muscle injury that required surgery.

🎥 Coop's morning media included notes on Bogo pairing with Heddy, ruled out Stamkos for tomorrow's game vs. Boston, and talked the goalie schedule for the next two round robin games. pic.twitter.com/u8hWqRzXOP — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 4, 2020

Despite these road bumps, Stamkos was his team’s runner up in goals (29) and points (66).

And though Tampa Bay still is a formidable opponent without him, his absence certainly will be missed by the Lightning.

Puck drop for Bruins-Lightning is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports