New England Patriots fans are eager for an update on their prospective starting quarterback, but they’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

Bill Belichick wouldn’t offer many details on Cam Newton’s progress in Friday morning’s video conference call.

Belichick was asked how Newton, who will compete for the starting role with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, is adjusting to the Patriots’ complex offensive playbook.

“We’re in Phase 1,” Belichick said. “We’re presenting a lot of information, going through film. We have a daily walk-through and that’s about it. The restart of football is going at a slow pace. The training is ahead of the football. That’s what we’re doing.”

Unpadded practices begin Aug. 12. The Patriots will be able to practice in full starting Aug. 17.

Belichick also couldn’t offer an update on how Newton is doing physically. The quarterback has dealt with shoulder and foot injuries in recent years. He had foot surgery in December but was not placed on the physically unable to perform list.

“Well, again, the coaches aren’t on the field for the training part of the program,” Belichick said. “So, I couldn’t really comment on that. Our strength coaches are supervising that. The walk-throughs are the walk-throughs. They’re walk-throughs.”

The walk-throughs are, indeed, walk-throughs. That’s why they’re walk-throughs.

