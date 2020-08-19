Liverpool To Play Stuttgart, Salzburg In Preseason Games

Liverpool will play two exhibition games as part of its ongoing preseason training camp in Austria.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to face German Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart at noon ET on Saturday.

This will be just the second game of any kind between the clubs, following a friendly in August 1980.

The Reds then will take on Austrian Bundesliga champion Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET at Red Bull Arena.

Liverpool and Salzburg met in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage, with Klopp’s side winning 4-3 at home and 2-0 away.

