We soon will learn whether the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers truly are trending in opposite directions.

The Magic and Sixers will face off Friday night at Walt Disney World near Orlando in an NBA seeding round game between the eight- and sixth-place teams, respectively, in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic have dropped their last two games and will be consigned to facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs if they continue losing. The 76ers hope to extend their winning streak to three games and perhaps catch the Indiana Pacers for the No. 5 seed.

However, Phildelphia will try to do so without the services of star point guard Ben Simmons, who partially dislocated his left kneecap Wednesday and is out indefinitely.

Here’s when and how to watch the Magic versus 76ers game.

When: Friday, Aug. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images