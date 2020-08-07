Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The PGA Championship brings us into the weekend with primetime coverage Friday night.

Coverage of the season’s first major continues with second-round action from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. A star-studded second wave goes off in the late (by East Coast standards) afternoon, including players like Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

Here’s how you can watch second-round coverage online.

When: Friday, Aug. 7, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images