The PGA Championship brings us into the weekend with primetime coverage Friday night.
Coverage of the season’s first major continues with second-round action from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. A star-studded second wave goes off in the late (by East Coast standards) afternoon, including players like Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.
Here’s how you can watch second-round coverage online.
When: Friday, Aug. 7, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN+
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images