Only an epic collapse will deny Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.
Manchester United will host LASK Linz on Tuesday at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 series. Manchester United leads 5-0 after the first leg, and no team has overturned a five-goal, first-leg deficit in the competition’s history.
Here’s when and how to watch Manchester United versus LASK.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: TUDN USA
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
