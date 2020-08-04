Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Only an epic collapse will deny Manchester United a place in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Manchester United will host LASK Linz on Tuesday at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 series. Manchester United leads 5-0 after the first leg, and no team has overturned a five-goal, first-leg deficit in the competition’s history.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester United versus LASK.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images