Michael Chavis had himself a birthday.

The 25-year-old entered Tuesday night’s contest with four hits in his last nine at-bats with three RBIs and three runs scored. He didn’t slow down one bit even though the Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park adding two hits and an RBI, including a deep triple to center field in the ninth inning.

For more on the youngster’s recent play, check out the video above from Tuesday night’s “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images