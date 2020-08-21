MLB Rumors: Phillies, Red Sox Engaged In Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree Trade Talks

The Philadelphia Phillies need bullpen help, and it appears they’re going to one of their recent opponents in search of it.

Philly reportedly is engaged in trade talks with the Red Sox involving Boston relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, according to multiple reports.

Also: Phillies have spoken with Red Sox about Brandon Workman, sources tell me and @MattGelb. https://t.co/GDhDSS1gzJ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 21, 2020

Workman had a career year in 2019 and became the Red Sox’s closer in 2020, though poor results for Boston have resulted in the righty being used sparingly.

Hembree, meanwhile, has become proficient at entering games with runners on and dancing out of jams, although he was on the mound for Boston’s meltdown sixth inning against the Phillies on Tuesday.

The Phillies are in win-now mode, but are off to just a 9-12 start. However they trail the Atlanta Braves by just three games for the division lead.