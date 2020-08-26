Rockets, Thunder Boycotting NBA Game 5 In Wake Of Jacob Blake Shooting

Wednesday has become a monumental day in the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. And it caused more teams to follow suit.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets also have boycotted Game 5. The series is tied 2-2.

The boycotts come in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Wisconsin police. Blake was shot seven times in his back.

The NBA later postponed all three of the league’s games originally scheduled for Wednesday.