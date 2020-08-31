NESN Launches Free-To-Play Predictive Gaming For Select Red Sox Telecasts

BOSTON (August 31, 2020) – New England Sports Network (NESN) today announced a new way to engage with the Red Sox broadcast with the introduction of a free-to-play predictive game. The game will be incorporated into the NESN telecast several times a week for the remainder of the 2020 Red Sox schedule. The game, titled Predict the Game, will include multiple questions displayed on-screen throughout the broadcast, prompting fans to cast their votes for various predictive questions online while watching the Red Sox matchups. The initiative begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. when the Red Sox host the Braves at Fenway Park.

The game will cover a variety of topical questions related to the broadcast, including statistical queries, and questions tied to game results and player performance. Predict the Game will be displayed on-screen periodically during the live game coverage, and viewers will answer the questions on their mobile phone or laptop. A select number of questions will be displayed on-screen during the broadcast and additional questions will be posted exclusively online.

Fans can log on to create an account and play at NESN.com/PredicttheGame. Points will be awarded within the game for making accurate selections. The top scorer at the end of each telecast will win a digital cash gift card prize. The following upcoming Red Sox games will include Predict the Game:

Tonight, Monday August 31: Red Sox vs. Braves at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, Tuesday September 1: Red Sox vs. Braves at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 4: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m.

Follow along at NESN.com, the NESN app, and on social media to get more information on the upcoming Red Sox games that will feature Predict the Game.