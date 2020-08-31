Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Alex Verdugo Leads Off, J.D. Martinez Sits

The Red Sox look to make it three straight wins for the second time this season when they welcome the Braves to Fenway Park on Monday night.

Boston is coming off a 9-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday, while Atlanta hopes to make it two straight victories.

J.D. Martinez will not be in the Red Sox’s lineup after he exited Sunday’s win when he got on the wrist by a pitch.

Bobby Dalbec reamins in the starting nine after making the most of his Major League Debut a day prior by hitting a home run for his first career hit.

Colten Brewer toes the rubber for Boston in search of his first win this season. He’ll oppose the undefeated Max Fried.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (12-22)

Alex Verdugo, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Michael Chavis, 1B

Bobby Dalbec, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jonathan Araúz, 2B

José Peraza, LF

Colten Brewer, RHP (0-2, 4.57 ERA)

ATLANTA BRAVES (19-14)

Dansby Swanson, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Nick Markakis, LF

Austin Riley, 3B

Adam Duvall, RF

Johan Camargo, 2B

Tyler Flowers, C

Ender Inciarte, CF

Max Fried, LHP (5-0, 1.35 ERA)