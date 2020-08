After a slow start to the season, Rafael Devers is heating up.

Like, really heating up.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman continued to swing a solid bat Friday in the Sox’s 8-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles, launching a 447-foot homer.

Before the game, Devers and Renato Nunez were in the Rodenhiser Heat Zone. To see how they ultimately fared Friday, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.