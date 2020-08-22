Ron Roenicke Reveals Red Sox ‘Barely Made It Through The Game’ After Trade With Phillies

The Red Sox used five pitchers in their 8-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. But it almost wasn’t enough.

Boston traded Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies mid-game, meaning the Sox were down two pitches pretty quick.

They ran into a bit of trouble, too, when Josh Osich gave up five earned runs on three hits and two walks in the eighth inning. Ron Roenicke went to his bullpen to get Austin Brice and used Matt Barnes to close out the game.

Roenicke admitted postgame he had hoped the trade would get before the game even started. However, 2020 has been throwing curveballs all year. So naturally, it didn’t go as planned.

The manager told chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom he thought he had enough pitchers in the bullpen regardless of what was going to happen with the Phillies.